Peter FLINTOFF

Peter FLINTOFF Notice
FLINTOFF, Peter. Passed away peacefully on October 4th 2019. Aged 79 years. Forever loved husband of Vicki. Forever loved father and father in law of Melissa and Woody, Alison, Jason and Sophia, Gina and Davyn and John and Logan. Forever loved by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. What will be, will be. See you at home beautiful man. The service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Wednesday October 9th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Rotorua would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 7, 2019
