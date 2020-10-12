|
HUGHSON, Peter Henry. On October 10, 2020 in Tauranga Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by family and supported by friends. Much loved husband of June. Loved Dad of Kyla and Hayden, Brent and Jess, Wayne and Erica. Awesome Koro of Matty, Indie, Kenzie, Ivy, Olivia, Luca and Levi. Loved brother of Di and Geoff. The funeral service will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Thursday, October 15 at 2pm. Communications to The Hughson Family C/- PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 12, 2020