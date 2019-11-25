|
MADDERN, Phillip James Edward. (Eddie) Peacefully on November 22, 2019 at Tauranga Hospital, aged 89. Very much loved husband and best friend of Joycelyn. Four days short of their 65th wedding anniversary. Adored dad of Margaret, Deborah, Phoebe and Suzanne. Much loved grandad and great grandad. Survived by his brother Bruce and sister Doris. Sleeping peacefully. Safe in Jehovah's memory. A service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held at the Kingdom Hall, Hartford Ave, Papamoa on Saturday November 30 at 1:30pm. Messages may be sent to the Maddern family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Rd, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 25, 2019