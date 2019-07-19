Home

Pieter Johan Marie van Etten

Pieter Johan Marie van Etten Notice
van ETTEN, Pieter Johan Marie. Peacefully passed away on 17 July, aged 92 years. Beloved Husband of Margaret. Amazing Father and Father in law of Paul and Lynne, Alex and Shane, and Andrew. Dearest Poppa of Aihe, Natasha and Liam. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Lake Rd, Rotorua on Monday 22 July at 11am followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery. A special thanks to The Gardens Rest Home and Rotorua Hospital for their wonderful care of Pieter. "A loved and loving gentleman now at rest."
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 19, 2019
