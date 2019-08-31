|
HURIWAI, Potaua (Pop, Ray). Died peacefully at home on 30 August 2019. Wharfie, Truck, Bus and Taxi Driver. Born at Mourea on 8 September 1944. Treasured mokopuna of Potaua and Karanata Waaka. Adored nephew of Joe and Hinepae Tiopira. Loved husband for 56 years of Parehiapo Hilda (nee Tairi). Loved Papa of Natalie (dec), Justine, Jayson, Haydon and Fiona, Reagan and Donna, Naydene, Desmond (dec) and Marae, Tyler, Uili and Pam, and Mel. Best Koko of Sheldon and Mary, Jesse, Khaylen and Grace, Erica and Elijah, Abbey, Akira, De Shayna, Nayte, Breeana, Briar, Ezekiel, Anika, Sheldon, Kane Jacob, Isaiah-Des, Jourdin and Dane, Dylan, Trey, Nas, Florence and Garrison. Member of St George Rugby League & Softball Clubs and Porirua Taxis. Special thanks to Dr Bryan Betty, Ruth, Kyla and teams, and Cannons Creek Pharmacy. In lieu of flowers, please give a koha to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Wgtn 6242. Papa will go to Te Takinga Marae, Mourea, Rotorua on Sunday 1 September 2019 for one night and then onto Maungatautari Marae, Hicks Road, Maungatautari, Cambridge where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday 4 September 2019 at 10:00am and our Papa will be laid to rest at Ngarangi urupa. "Someday we'll be together" Ninness Funeral Home (04) 237-4174 Porirua www.ninness.co.nz
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 31, 2019