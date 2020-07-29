|
STANLEY, Queenie Hurapo. Passed away peacefully at Rotorua Hospital on Monday 27 July, 2020, aged 82 years. Most loved and treasured wife for 55 years of Brian (Snow). Loving mother of Brent and Sue, Brian and Debbie, Shaun, Kelvin, Tania and Daren. Revered Nan to her many mokopuna and mokopuna tuarua. Queenie is laying in state at home in Rotorua until Friday morning. A farewell service will be held at Osborne's Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Friday, July 31 at 10:00am, following which Queenie will be taken to her whanau marae of Te Hape near Benneydale where she will lay for one night. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11.00 am, followed by burial at the marae urupa. Kua hinga te poutokomanawa ki tona whanau. Haere ki te ringa matau o Te Atua e kui, haere ki o maatua, o tungaane, to tuakana me o teina hoki. Communications to The Stanley Family C/- PO Box 926, Rotorua or phone 0274363340
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 29, 2020