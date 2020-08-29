|
STANLEY, Queenie Hurapo. Brian Stanley and family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all those family and friends who sent the beautiful floral tributes and sympathy cards, and to those that came to the house and the funeral service to farewell our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother Queen Hurapo Stanley. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all as there are too many to make personal contact with. The family is also grateful to the Bupa Redwoods Rest Home management and staff for the aroha and manaakitanga they gave to Queenie over the past two years when her dementia illness made home care too difficult. Thanks also to the doctors and nursing staff at Rotorua Lakes Hospital for the medical care given to Queenie during her final week with us. The flowers and cards and support from family and friends from near and far has meant so much to us all. Nga mihi aroha ki a koutou katoa.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 29, 2020