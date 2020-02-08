|
TYLER, Rachel. (nee Kay) Passed away on 4th February, 2020 1n her 95th year and after a challenging 9 1/2 years. Loved wife of the late Ross Tyler. Mother and mother-in- law to Richard and Julia, Sue and Bob, Nicola and Jon, Simon and Joanne, Catherine and Greg. Grandmother to Sarah, Sophie, Duncan and Alex, Michael, Paul and Amanda, Seamus and Lani, Nick, Brigitte and James. And eleven Great Grandchildren. A private family service has been held. Family can be contacted at [email protected] or Catherine Tyler, 42 Timon Drive, RD2, Katikati 3178.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 8, 2020