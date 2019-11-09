|
MARTIN, Rangi 5 Oct 1945/10 Nov 2012 "Those special memories of you will always bring a smile. If only we could have you back for just a little while. Then we could sit and talk again, just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will too. the fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain. But you're forever in our hearts until we meet up again." Arohanui Margaret (Mum), Tippa, your grandson, Morehu and MaryAnn
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 9, 2019