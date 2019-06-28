|
KING-MOSEN Rangipaeroa Helen Born January 23, 1958. Passed away peacefully on 26 June 2019, surrounded by her family, aged 61 years. Beloved daughter of Minnie King Vercoe and the late Pita King. Loved wife of Ralph for 39 years. Cherished mother and mother in law to Khali, Mignon and Daniel, and Huri. Adored Nanny to Rainen, Loki, Kiwa and Rafe. Much loved sister to Eugene, Pita, Minnie, Godfrey and Katherine. Cherished aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Rangipaeroa's tangihanga will be held at Owhata Marae, Hinemoa Point Road, Rotorua, on Sunday 30 June at 12pm. Moe ra e te rangatira, moe mai, moe mai.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 28, 2019