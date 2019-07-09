Home

RANGIPAEROA HELEN KING-MOSEN Notice
KING-MOSEN, RANGIPAEROA HELEN. Our heartfelt thanks to all the Whanau, Ngati Te Roro o the Rangi Ngati Uenukukopako who helped out at the tangi for our beloved Rangipaeroa at Owhata Marae. To those on the Paepae, the Kuia Karanga, in the kitchen, on cleaning duties, at the urupa and preparing the hangi, we are greatful for your generous mahi, your aroha and your support in our time of loss. Thank you for the gifts of Kai, Koha, flowers and the mahi by so many. Arohanui, Minnie Vercoe and Ralph King-Mosen Whanau
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 9, 2019
