MUNRO, Reginald John. Passed away at home, with Annette by his side, on 22.11.2020. Much loved husband of Annette. Loved father of Warren and Teresa Munro, Ross and Linda Munro. Loved grandfather of Matthew, Jason and Julian. Step grand- father of Michael and Ashley Williams. At peace now. A private family cremation has been held. God saw him getting restless, a cure was not to be. He put his arms around him and said, Reggie come sit with me.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 28, 2020