TAPSELL, Rewi Tereanuku. It is with great sadness that the Tapsell whanau announce the sudden passing of Rewi Tereanuku Tapsell, also known as Tere or Terry Tapsell, 87 years. Cherished lifetime partner of Judy; dearly loved father of Carol, Lyn, Terry and Susan (Kuni); beloved Koko to many mokopuna; treasured uncle to his nieces and nephews. The service will be held at 11am Wednesday 26 February at the crematorium. He mihi aroha tenei na te whanau e noho pani nei.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 26, 2020