GARDNER, Robert Bruce (Bob). 25 May 1932 - 27 March 2020. Much loved husband of Heather. Loved father and father in law of Jane, Debbie, Heather, John and Rose, Ann, Brett and Maree. Loved grandad Bob to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob's family would like to thank Hospice and Collingwood Funeral Home for their care and help in these ever changing times. A private cremation has been held. All communications to 63 Otonga Road, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Mar. 31, 2020