YOUNG, Robert Joseph (Bob). Of Horohoro, aged 93, passed away peacefully at Fergusson Home on 3 May 2020. Dearly loved husband of Hepora Raharuhi. Much loved father and father in law of Robyn and Brian, Trish, Bill and Tania, and Ramari and Matthew. Loved uncle of Pare and Manahi and all his nieces and nephews. Koro Bob to all his grandchildren. An untiring supporter of Ngāti Kearoa Ngāti Tuara. Loved brother of Barry, Bets, and Sue; and bestest uncle of Jan, Tim, Maggie, Stuart and Amanda. Special thanks to the Manager and staff at Fergusson Rest Home for their thoughtful and expert care of Bob in his final years. A private service and cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held when the current emergency ends. No flowers by request. Any correspondence c/- Bill Young, PO Box 1321, Rotorua 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 5, 2020