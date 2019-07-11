|
|
MILNE, Robert (Bert). Passed peacefully in Auckland on 7th July 2019, in his 90th year. Loving husband of the late Mary. Proud father of Ian, Norman and Stuart. Beloved father in law to Christine, Lucy and Trish. Cherished Granddad of Jamie, Jasmine, Nicola, Alana, Krista and Charles and treasured great grandfather to 7. Special thanks to Michelle from State of Grace Funerals and the caring staff of Beach haven Care Home. A service will be held at 11am Monday 15th July, at Osbornes Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. 'His whistle has called full-time'.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 11, 2019