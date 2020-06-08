|
|
HALL, Robert Ridgedale. (Bo) It is with sadness that we announce the sudden death of Bo Hall at home on Saturday June the 6th 2020. He will be resting at Whitehaven Funeral chapel and you are welcome to pay your respects there. Contact the funeral home for viewing times. Bo will be dearly missed by all of his brothers and sisters nieces and nephews. His passing leaves a deep gap in all of our lives and he brightened the lives of the many people he came into contact with during his many years as a Rotorua Taxi driver. RIP
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 8, 2020