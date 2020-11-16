|
McCONNELL, Robert Thomas (Bob). RNZAF NZ428004. Passed away peacefully on November 15th 2020, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy. Much loved father and father in law of Lea and Charlie Forward, Robert and Sue, Warwick and Bev, Shelley and Mike Jolley. Loved poppa of his 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. The service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Friday November 20th at 1pm.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 16, 2020