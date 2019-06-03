Home

Robert William (Bob) TYLER

TYLER, Robert William (Bob). Passed away peacefully on June 1st 2019 at Rotorua Hospital. In his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of the late Betty. Treasured father and father in law of Stephen and Thea, Paul and Yvonne, Cathie and Graham and Andy. Adored Pop of Matt and Nik; Greg and Luke; Loren and Declan and loved Great Pop of four. The service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Wednesday June 5th at 1pm followed by burial at the Kauae Cemetery.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 3, 2019
