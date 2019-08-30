|
TOWERSEY, Robyn Frances QSM (nee Smith). Passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle, Tuesday 27th August 2019 aged 70. Daughter of Edgar and Rena Smith (both dec), and of Ray Scully (dec). Wife of the late Jim Towersey, mother of David and Nancy Towersey, Susan and Andy Bedford. Nana to Katelyn, Elliot and Kailah. Sister of Russel Smith, John and Elaine Scully, Kathryn and Ian King and special aunty to many. A celebration of Robyn's life, is to be held at the Baptist Church, Keepa Rd, Whakatane, on Monday 2nd September at 1.30pm, and we request colourful clothing to be worn. in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Look Good Feel Better". All correspondence to Sue Bedford, PO Box 10181, Rotorua email [email protected]
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 30, 2019