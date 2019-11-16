|
CLAXTON, Rod (The Aerial Man). To the many Rotorua residents who knew him Rod "The Aerial Man" Claxton died last week after fighting cancer for six months. My darling was a loving, caring man full of zest and energy. He loved life and saw the beauty in everyone and everything. He would never say never. He was a wonderful husband, great father, brother, cousin, son and a great friend to many. He took immense pride in his work and went the extra mile to see people smile. He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 16, 2019