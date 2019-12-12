Home

Roger JENNER

Roger JENNER Notice
JENNER, Roger. Sadly our darling Rog passed away suddenly on Monday 9 September 2019 of a brain aneurysm at Rotorua Hospital. Will always be dearly loved by Heather, his daughters Kathryn, Caroline and their families. We have awesome memories of our amazing Rog. We are deeply grateful for the care and support from the staff in ED, ICU and the Organ Donor Team who treated Rog with dignity and respect and gave us incredible support. A Celebration for Roger will be held on Friday 13 December 2019 at 1pm at the family home.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 12, 2019
