|
|
LARSEN, Rona Jane Marewa. Surrounded by her whānau, Mum passed away peacefully on Sunday 1 December 2019 aged 88yrs. Loving wife of the late Buster and beautiful triplet sister to Bessie Porima and Ruth Brandon. A wonderful mother to Judy and Doug Gregory, Kath and Pat Kokiri, Paul and Karol Larsen, Karon and Maurie Beckett, Di and Lehi Hohaia, Wendy Larsen and Taua Poppi to her many mokopuna. Mum is lying at Tarimano Marae, Te Awahou, Rotorua until her service at 11am on Wednesday 4 December followed by burial at Puhirua urupā. 'Ka tō he rā, ka rere he rā'
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 3, 2019