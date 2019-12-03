Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rona LARSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rona Jane Marewa LARSEN

Add a Memory
Rona Jane Marewa LARSEN Notice
LARSEN, Rona Jane Marewa. Surrounded by her whānau, Mum passed away peacefully on Sunday 1 December 2019 aged 88yrs. Loving wife of the late Buster and beautiful triplet sister to Bessie Porima and Ruth Brandon. A wonderful mother to Judy and Doug Gregory, Kath and Pat Kokiri, Paul and Karol Larsen, Karon and Maurie Beckett, Di and Lehi Hohaia, Wendy Larsen and Taua Poppi to her many mokopuna. Mum is lying at Tarimano Marae, Te Awahou, Rotorua until her service at 11am on Wednesday 4 December followed by burial at Puhirua urupā. 'Ka tō he rā, ka rere he rā'
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rona's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -