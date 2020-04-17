|
CRABTREE, Ronald Keith (Ron). Peacefully at Glenbrae Resthome, Rotorua on April 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Janet Mary for 61 years. Loved father and father in law of David and Sheryl (WA), Mark and Barbara, Greig and Linda, Paul and Jen, and Julie and Adrian Cartwright. Treasured Grandpop of 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Due to the current situation, a private cremation will take place and a celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 17, 2020