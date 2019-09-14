|
COOPER, Ronald William "Ron". Died at Rotorua Hospital in the loving arms of his Family on Thursday 11 September 2019 aged 80 Years. Greatly missed by Susan, Shelley, Gary, Amanda and Jessica. Rest in the loving arms of Jesus. Thank you to Rotorua Hospital for all their care. Ron's Funeral will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, School Road, Ngongotaha on Wednesday 18 September 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua RSA and St John Ambulance Rotorua would be appreciated. All communications to The Cooper Family PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 14, 2019