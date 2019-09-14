Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald William "Ron" COOPER

Add a Memory
Ronald William "Ron" COOPER Notice
COOPER, Ronald William "Ron". Died at Rotorua Hospital in the loving arms of his Family on Thursday 11 September 2019 aged 80 Years. Greatly missed by Susan, Shelley, Gary, Amanda and Jessica. Rest in the loving arms of Jesus. Thank you to Rotorua Hospital for all their care. Ron's Funeral will be held at St Barnabas Anglican Church, School Road, Ngongotaha on Wednesday 18 September 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua RSA and St John Ambulance Rotorua would be appreciated. All communications to The Cooper Family PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.