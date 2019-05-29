|
CAULFIELD, Rose Wirini. (nee Thrupp). Passed away 27th May 2019. Aged 95. Loving wife of the late Sandy. Loved sister of John (deceased), Amy, George, Tom (deceased), Charlotte, Martha, Jimmy (deceased), Bill, Mary (deceased), Amelia (deceased), Violet (deceased), Danny and Digger. Treasured Mum of Yvonne, Pauline, Robert and Jenny, Barry and Jenny, David and Hui (deceased). Nana to her 57 cherished mokopuna. Rose's funeral will be held at 10am, Thursday 30th May at Osbornes Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. A special thank you to the wonderful team at Cantabria for their care and hospitality shown over this time, and to Osbornes Funeral Directors for their guidance. Aroha mutunga kore Moe mai ra e te whaea me te kuia He putiputi, he taonga o Tuhoe
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost from May 29 to May 30, 2019