Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose CAULFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Wirini. (Thrupp) CAULFIELD

Notice Condolences

Rose Wirini. (Thrupp) CAULFIELD Notice
CAULFIELD, Rose Wirini. (nee Thrupp). Passed away 27th May 2019. Aged 95. Loving wife of the late Sandy. Loved sister of John (deceased), Amy, George, Tom (deceased), Charlotte, Martha, Jimmy (deceased), Bill, Mary (deceased), Amelia (deceased), Violet (deceased), Danny and Digger. Treasured Mum of Yvonne, Pauline, Robert and Jenny, Barry and Jenny, David and Hui (deceased). Nana to her 57 cherished mokopuna. Rose's funeral will be held at 10am, Thursday 30th May at Osbornes Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. A special thank you to the wonderful team at Cantabria for their care and hospitality shown over this time, and to Osbornes Funeral Directors for their guidance. Aroha mutunga kore Moe mai ra e te whaea me te kuia He putiputi, he taonga o Tuhoe
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.