CAULFIELD, Rose Wirinia. (nee Thrupp) Passed away 27th May 2019. Aged 95 Loved sister of John (deceased), Amy, George, Tom (deceased), Charlotte, Martha, Jimmy (de- ceased), Bill, Mary (deceased), Amelia (deceased), Violet (deceased), Danny and Digger. Treasured Mum of Yvonne, Pauline, Robert and Jenny, Barry and Jenny, David and Hui (deceased). Nana to her 57 cherished mokopuna. Rose's funeral will be held at 10am, Thursday May 30th, at Osborne's Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua. Aroha mutunga kore Moe mai ra e te whaea me te kuia He putiputi, he taonga o Tuhoe
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 29, 2019