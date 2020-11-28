|
McMILLIN, Rosemary Anne. (nee Jones) Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on the 25th November 2020, aged 84 years. Loved mother and mother in law of Sandra and Barry, Carol (dec) and Roger, and Robert and Annette. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother to all our children. A celebration of Rose's life will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 2nd December at Osborne's Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. All communications c/- PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 28, 2020