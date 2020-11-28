Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary McMILLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Anne. (nee Jones McMILLIN

Add a Memory
Rosemary Anne. (nee Jones McMILLIN Notice
McMILLIN, Rosemary Anne. (nee Jones) Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on the 25th November 2020, aged 84 years. Loved mother and mother in law of Sandra and Barry, Carol (dec) and Roger, and Robert and Annette. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother to all our children. A celebration of Rose's life will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 2nd December at Osborne's Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua. All communications c/- PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -