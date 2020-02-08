|
STEVENS, Rosemary Margaret (Rosie). Daughter of Ewing and the late Mary Stevens, step daughter of Annette and sister of Jenny, Jane and Adam, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Rotorua on 2nd Feb aged 56. Much loved and will be missed by us and her extended whānau. A funeral and farewell will be held at the Novotel Rotorua, where Rosie worked for the last 22 years, on Friday 14th Feb at 2pm Your star will shine bright, your laugh remembered and your big heart will leave a hole in ours. Hāere i runga i te rangi-mārie.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 8, 2020