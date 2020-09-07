|
|
HICKS, Russell Anthony. Russell the Pommy Butcher has hung up his chopper for the last time. He passed away peacefully on 5 September 2020. Much loved husband of Penny, Father of Lisa and Donna, Poppa and friend to many. A celebration of his life will be held at 10.30am, Wednesday 9 September at Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei . A live streaming option will be available if you are unable to attend in person, please contact Ross and Donna for more details. All communications to the "Hicks Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 7, 2020