Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 9, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Morris & Morris Funerals
(entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley
Whangarei
Russell Anthony HICKS

Russell Anthony HICKS Notice
HICKS, Russell Anthony. Russell the Pommy Butcher has hung up his chopper for the last time. He passed away peacefully on 5 September 2020. Much loved husband of Penny, Father of Lisa and Donna, Poppa and friend to many. A celebration of his life will be held at 10.30am, Wednesday 9 September at Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei . A live streaming option will be available if you are unable to attend in person, please contact Ross and Donna for more details. All communications to the "Hicks Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 7, 2020
