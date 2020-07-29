Home

Russell Clarence SHEARER

Russell Clarence SHEARER Notice
SHEARER, Russell Clarence. July 12, 1949 - July 27, 2020 With great sadness we announce the loss of Russ, a genuine good bugger who will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Husband, best friend and soul mate of Margaret. Always loved, Forever missed, Never forgotten. A celebration of Russell's life will be held at the Baptist Centre, Keepa Road, Whakatane on Friday 31 July at 1pm followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Shearer family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 29, 2020
