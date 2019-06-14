|
SHARP, Russell. Passed away on the 13th of June 2019. Loving son of Len (dec) & Audrie. Loved brother of Gloria & Wayne, Steven & Karen, Roy & Sandra, Kevin & Vanessa, Warren & Shona and Selwyn & Ellen. Loving husband of Dawn. Loved father of Russell Jnr & Lucy, Len & Nae, Ian & Dujon, Roselyn & Chris, Waitangi & Drew and Moanaroa. Loving Grandfather and Great Grandfather of many. Russell Snr will be laying at 26 Hydro Rd, Edgecumbe until Monday 17th of June 2019, where a service will be held at Gateway Funeral Services, 17 Awatapu Drive, Whakatane, at 11 am, followed by a burial at Galatea, Murupara.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 14, 2019