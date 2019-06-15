Resources More Obituaries for SEMMENDS TUKAIRANGI Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? SEMMENDS and TE MIHIROA WRIGHT TUKAIRANGI

Notice TUKAIRANGI SEMMENS and TE MIHIROA WRIGHT On behalf of the extended families of Tukairangi Semmens and Te Mihiroa Wright, we offer our enormous thanks and gratitude to all those who helped us through the recent loss of our unborn child and grandchild. That includes the staff of Rotorua Hospital, doctors, nurses, midwives and other specialists, the security, cleaning and catering staff and those of Te Aka Matua, Manawa Pou support services - you are all amazing. Huge thanks also to SANDS for the fantastic resources and support and to our wonderful array of friends and relations without whose love and support we would not have been able to get through this time. A special thanks also to our many and varied kaikarakia. Ko ngā kokonga o te whare e kitea ana, ko ngā kokonga ngākau tē kitea. He mihi aroha nunui ki a koutou katoa, i ngā wā katoa. Due to the large number of people to be thanked, please accept this as a personal communication. Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 15, 2019