RABBITS, Shirley Dulcie. Died peacefully at home on Saturday 15th February 2020 in her 94th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Cherished sister of Betty and Dorothy. Loved mother and mother in law of Kathy and Terry Jones, Steve and Mary, Selwyn and Viv, and Jenny and Peter Tait. Adored Nana of Mandy, Colin, Mark and Johny (dec), Nicci and Donald, Rebecca and Graeme (dec), and Isaac. Cherished by her great grandchildren Milo and Jaemie, Lucy, Madie and Wilson, Tianna, Cheyanne (dec) and Bailey, Connor, Ashlee and Josh, Olivia and Daniel (dec) and Korbin (dec). Great great grandmother of Natalee, Shae and Leo. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Saturday 22nd of February at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Cystic Fibrosis NZ C/- PO Box 110067 Auckland 1148 or may be left at the service. Messages please to the Rabbits family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Feb. 20, 2020