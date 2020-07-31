Home

PAUL, Shirley Kararaina 14/11/48 - 29/7/20. She fought to the end with her illness. Heaven has gained another angel. Beloved daughter of Ben and Winnie Morrison. Dearly loved wife of Bob and much loved mum to Dallas nd Renee, and Sharina nd Monty. Super Nan to Marli, Jaye, Kaea, Kayde, Awahou, Kymani, and Dre. A loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Tangi will be at Tunohopu Marae at Ohinemutu, Rotorua on Saturday August 1st 2020 at 11am. Followed by her burial at Kauae Cemetery.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on July 31, 2020
