APETE Simona Opa, Ailini The family of the late Ailini Apete (nee Simona, Opa) wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown towards us following our recent loss. We offer our heartfelt thanks to those who helped in any way, shape or form. Our extended fanau, many friends, neighbours and well-wishers who visited the funeral home, our homestead and Mataatua Marae. To those who attended the church services, the leo, the poroporoaki and the burial (in person and online). Those who travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences. In addition, those who provided food and monetary donations, as well as providing practical and ongoing emotional support. A special mention to the St. Johns Presbyterian Church Rotorua, Rotorua Medical Unit, Vision West, The Gardens, Ruatahi Medical Centre, Te Taumata ō Ngati Whakaue, WHHS and especially our Tokelau Community for the care and support shown throughout Ailini's wellbeing. It would be impossible to sincerely thank everyone individually, therefore, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our utmost appreciation and deepest gratitude. All of the contributions offered amazing support and served as a great comfort throughout a delicate and vulnerable time in our lives. We are deeply humbled, profoundly grateful and truly Blessed Te Fanau a Alini ma Alasene Apete. Te Arawa whanui, he mihi nunui kia koutou katoa mo tō koutou aroha me tō koutou awhina ki a matou te whanau Apete. Tēnā rā koutou katoa. Tulou Tulou na kaiga mate mamalu ote ulu hinā o Tokelau. Ni kupu e he lava ke kavatu ai he fakafetai mahe fakamalō kia te koutou na kaiga. Fakafetai fakafetai fakafetai
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 10, 2020