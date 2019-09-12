|
|
NIUPALAU, Sione Punou Ahoaitu Robert Snr. Passed away on Monday 9th September 2019, aged 70 years. Beloved wife of Rose (n?e TeNahu); and loving father of John, Willie, Boydie, Aitu and Tupou. He will be at home at 1 Pullar Pl, from today until Saturday 14th September. Funeral service will be held on Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Rimu Street, Rotorua at 11am, followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery. A special thank you from our family to the renal teams at Rotorua and Waikato hospital
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 12, 2019