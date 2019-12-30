|
SMITH, Stephen Antony (Steve, Smithy). 11 Oct 1969 - 23 Dec 2019 in Dublin, Ireland after a short illness. Devoted father of Wade, Ana and Cullen. Loving partner to Elaine. Son of Judy and John Smith, brother to Janet, Paul, Nicola and Daniel. Fun-loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Steve will spend time at home with his family before being taken to Waiteti Marae, Ngongotahā at 9am on Thursday 2nd January. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Friday 3rd January 2020 followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotahā. All communications to Nicola Smith M: 021-726-932 or White Haven (07) 347-9790.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 30, 2019