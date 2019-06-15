Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart WHITTAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Vincent WHITTAKER

Notice Condolences

Stuart Vincent WHITTAKER Notice
WHITTAKER, Stuart Vincent. Peacefully in Taupo on 8th June 2019 aged 77 years. Loving husband of Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Debbie (deceased); Jenny (deceased); Diana (deceased); Shane and Raewyn; Sandra and Ron. Loving Grandy and Poppa to his 6 grandchildren and his 9 great grandchildren. As per Stuart's wishes a private service has been held in Taupo. Communications with Stuart's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.