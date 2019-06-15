|
WHITTAKER, Stuart Vincent. Peacefully in Taupo on 8th June 2019 aged 77 years. Loving husband of Patricia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Debbie (deceased); Jenny (deceased); Diana (deceased); Shane and Raewyn; Sandra and Ron. Loving Grandy and Poppa to his 6 grandchildren and his 9 great grandchildren. As per Stuart's wishes a private service has been held in Taupo. Communications with Stuart's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 15, 2019