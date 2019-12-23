|
ELLISON, Sybil (nee Dansey). Passed away on 21st December 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Dr. Tom Ellison of Raglan. Cherished Mother of Sean, Brett and Vicky, Rhys and Karen, and Grandmother of Thomas, Jimmy, Katherine, Jake and Tristan. Beloved daughter of the late Ted and Hilda Dansey of Rotorua, and treasured Sister, Aunt and Friend. Mum is laying at home, 31 Wallis Street, Raglan. Funeral service on Monday 23 December, 12pm at Poihakena Marae, Wainui Road, Raglan. "Moe mai e te Whaea. Kua mutu ngaa mamaetanga. E kore koe e warewaretia" All communications to Sincere Funeral Services, Phone: 07 8471465 SINCERE FUNERAL SERVICES
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Dec. 23, 2019