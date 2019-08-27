Home

BRISTOW, Sydney Stephen (Syd). Royal Navy C/KX136912. Passed away at Cantabria Lifecare on August 22nd 2019. Aged 97 Years. Dearly loved husband of the late Molly. Loved father and father in law of Michael and Linda and Ann Barr. Beloved Poppa Syd of Sharon and Dennis, Paul, Sapphire, and Dylynn, baby Caleb and extended family. Loved brother and uncle of family in England and New Zealand. Syd's family wish to acknowledge and thank Dr Stuart Williams and the wonderful staff of Cantabria's Magnolia Wing. A private cremation has been held. All communications to 14 A Konene Street, Rotorua 3015
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 27, 2019
