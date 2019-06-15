Home

MORRISON Talei Roimata Passed one year ago on 16 June 2018. Aged 42 years Somewhere a journey begins at the end of the worldly existence we know Somewhere a path stretches over the stars and rivers of memories flow Somewhere a silence is heard far away and the brightness of day fills the night, Where the trials of life are resolved and where your soul has found its way into the light. Our iridescent beacon, shine brightly over us and our three new babies who bring us much comfort. Forever loved. Tairoa, Hana, Karipa, Mum, brothers and sissies, Amohia and Mai-Aorere
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 15, 2019
