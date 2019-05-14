|
|
TAYLOR, Te Aratukutuku Ella. (nee Fraser) 17.10.40 - 12.05.2019 Our beautiful Ella Taylor passed away on Sunday 12 May surrounded by her whanau and singing songs of worship. Our adventurous, tiki- touring, fun and loving wife of Rex (deceased); Mama of Wayne and Jocelyn, Vince and Heather, Terry and Lynley, Roszarri and Neil, Jason and Krista; Nan, Kuia to all her 15 mokopuna- grandchildren and 17 mokopuna tuarua- great grandchildren and church whanau will be greatly missed. Ella will be taken on to Owhata Marae (Hinemoa Point) at 3pm Monday 13th May. Early morning of Tuesday 14th May Ella will be taken to Ohaki Marae where she will remain until the final service and nehu- burial to be held at 11am, Thursday 16th May 2019 at Ohaki Marae. Ka nui te aroha, te rangimarie me nga tini manaakitanga o Te Atua ki te whanau. God's love peace and blessings. All correspondence to 113 Fairy Springs Road or Phone 021350501.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 14, 2019