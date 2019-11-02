Home

Te Whakarato (Rata) BOWMAN

BOWMAN, Te Whakarato (Rata). 29.9.1937 - 1.11.2019 Loved Wife of the late Rex Bowman and Mother of Andrew and Ngawini. Loved Big Sister of the Mihinui Whanau and Nanny to their Children. Our Mother and Sister is lying at her home, 50 Tutauanui Crescent, Maungatapu, Tauranga. Her farewell will take place at home on Monday 4 November 2019 at 1pm, then to Pyes Pa Cemetery to lie with Rex. She fought a truly brave battle! Moe mai ra e te tuakana.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 2, 2019
