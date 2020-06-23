Home

Terry Ralph AYLETT

Terry Ralph AYLETT Notice
AYLETT, Terry Ralph. Passed away peacefully at Bupa Redwoods on 19 June 2020. Loving partner of the late Maureen Mansfield. Stepfather to Gary and Wendy, and Raewyn. Stepgrandfather to 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A funeral service for Terry will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua, on Wednesday 24 June at 11:00am followed by refreshments at the Rotorua Citizens Club from 12:30pm. All communications c/o PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 23, 2020
