AYLETT, Terry Ralph. Passed away peacefully at Bupa Redwoods on 19 June 2020. Loving partner of the late Maureen Mansfield. Stepfather to Gary and Wendy, and Raewyn. Stepgrandfather to 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A funeral service for Terry will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua, on Wednesday 24 June at 11:00am followed by refreshments at the Rotorua Citizens Club from 12:30pm. All communications c/o PO Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 23, 2020