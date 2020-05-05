Home

Tessa Marie JOHNSON

Tessa Marie JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON, Tessa Marie. Peacefully passed away at home on Saturday 2 May 2020. Dearly loved daughter of the late Margie Johnson. Precious sister of Angie, sister in law of Rhys and dearest aunty of Taylor and Jessie. Mother of Wilson the cat and Fairy Godmother to many. Tessa will be missed dearly by her friends, work colleague's and patients. Special thanks to "Uncle" Ian Kennedy, Dr Tom Brons, Dr David Palmer and "Tessie's Team" for their special care. Tessa requested to have a Memorial Service to celebrate her life at a later date. All messages to PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3040 Live, Laugh, Love
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 5, 2020
