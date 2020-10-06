|
CLEWS, Thurston George Charles. Born 20 December 1928. Thurston passed away on 29 September 2020 at Kerikeri. Beloved partner of the late Lorraine France. Much loved father and father in-law of Lola (Australia), Keith, Shirley and Ron and Mark (Australia). Loved by all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A service was held for Thurston on Monday 5 October followed by private cremation. Any communication to 288 Puketotara Road, RD2 Kerikeri 0295.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 6, 2020