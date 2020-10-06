Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thurston CLEWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thurston George Charles CLEWS

Add a Memory
Thurston George Charles CLEWS Notice
CLEWS, Thurston George Charles. Born 20 December 1928. Thurston passed away on 29 September 2020 at Kerikeri. Beloved partner of the late Lorraine France. Much loved father and father in-law of Lola (Australia), Keith, Shirley and Ron and Mark (Australia). Loved by all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A service was held for Thurston on Monday 5 October followed by private cremation. Any communication to 288 Puketotara Road, RD2 Kerikeri 0295.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thurston's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -