SIMPKINS, Tohu John Charles. 7/02/38 - 11/05/17 Hi Tohu, you know the moment that you left me, my heart split in two. One side filled with memories, the other side died with you. "Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday. But missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will stay. You see life has gone on without you but will never be the same." AROHANUI until we meet again. Jocelyn & Whanau.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 11, 2019