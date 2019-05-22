Home

Tony (Mei) MAHE

Tony (Mei) MAHE In Memoriam
MAHE (Mei), Tony. 22 May 2018. My lover, my best friend and my sparring partner. Great husband, very loving father of Sheena, Barbara, Beverley, David, Edwina & Selena. Father in law of John, Colin and Shane. Loving granddad of Nikita, William, Grayson, Matthew, Lilly and Quinn. Poppa of Patrick, Jack and Soren. Sadly missed but not forgotten. My love for you still goes on. Its been the longest 12 months of my life without you by my side. Your loving wife, Ursula.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 22, 2019
