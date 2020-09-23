|
GOLLEDGE, Trevor William. Passed away on Monday 21st September 2020, at home, aged 75. Much loved husband of Yvonne, Father to Ivan, cherished Father of Debbie and Jannette, respected father in law of Martin and Vince. Adored Poppa to all his grandchildren. A service for Trevor will be held at the Seddon Park Chapel, Seddon Road, Hamilton on Saturday the 26th September at 10.30am. All communications to the Golledge family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 23, 2020